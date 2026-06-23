Dubai RTA launches mobile vehicle inspection services across UAE from Dh370

Do you plan to sell your car and need to book an appointment for inspection? You do not need to go anywhere. Motorists in the UAE can now have their vehicles inspected without visiting a testing centre, as Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched 'Aber', a new service that sends a mobile inspection unit to customers wherever they are in the country.

"At home, at work, or for your fleet, vehicle inspection now comes to you," the RTA said.

The move is the latest in a growing trend of on-demand automotive services in the UAE. It follows the launch of mobile fuel delivery services, Cafu, which allow drivers to have petrol delivered to their location rather than stopping at a filling station.

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How to book

Aber mobile inspection units are fully equipped and operated by RTA-certified inspectors. To book an appointment, residents need to visit any of RTA's digital channels. They will need to pick their desired location, test date, and the number of vehicles they want to inspect. Customers can use up to nine vehicles per one visit.

The unit offers a wide range of services, including:

- Registration renewal test

- Vehicle transfer test

- Export test

- Vehicle data/information update test

Fees start at Dh370, but this amount may vary based on additional services and service charges may be added if applicable.

Documents required

Original Emirates ID

Vehicle registration card (Mulkiya)

Valid vehicle insurance (where applicable)

Advertisement permit (where applicable)

Trade licence (for company-owned vehicles, if applicable)

Additional documents or conditions may apply depending on the vehicle type and test category, the RTA has said.

Other Aber services

Besides the vehicle inspection services, Aber includes on-site machinery and equipment inspection, starting Dh190. This covers up to five equipment per visit. This service is designed for businesses and equipment owners who require official RTA testing without moving heavy, non-roadworthy, or operational machinery to a testing centre. Inspection resultes are recorded directly in the RTA system.

The supported test types are:

- Vehicle registration test

- Vehicle registration renewal test

- Vehicle export test

- Vehicle transfer test

- Vehicle data test

To avail of this service, all you need is the vehicle registration card or vehicle certificate.

Food trucks can also get inspected for quality using Aber units. Starting D225, Aber vehicle testing conducts inspection and permit issuing or permit renewal for the following food transport vehicle categories:

- Chiller vehicles

- Freezer vehicles

- Dry food transport vehicles

Aber also offers corporations the chance to inspect their fleet of heavy vehicles to help businesses stay aligned with RTA requirements. Special corporate packages are available.