Dubai: RTA issues 108 offence tickets to school buses during inspection drive

Dubai - The authority recently carried out 1,331 inspections, covering 103 schools

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has detected 108 violations in school buses during a recent inspection campaign.

In most instances, the bus drivers and attendants did not have permits. Other offences were related to lack of compliance with the safety specifications and standards of buses; and technical specifications approved by the RTA.

The authority recently carried out 1,331 inspections — covering 103 schools — to verify the compliance of operators with the applicable regulations and Covid safety rules.

“We launched this campaign as all students have now switched to face-to-face learning. The RTA is keen to ensure that students are served by well-equipped, safe, and convenient buses,” said Saeed Al Balooshi, director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring Department, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

“Schools were used to the online learning mode due to Covid-19 during the last academic year (2020-2021). There were variations in the timing of bus arrivals at schools due to the Covid challenges. The campaigns will continue throughout the school year as planned.”