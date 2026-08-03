Dubai gets 100 more driving licence eye-test centres, checks completed in 10 minutes

Dubai has expanded the number of approved eye-testing centres for driving license applications and renewals by 30 per cent, making it faster and easier for motorists to complete one of the key requirements for obtaining a license.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the number of approved vision-testing centres increased by 100 during the first six months of 2026, bringing the total number of centres across Dubai to 434.

The expansion comes as demand for eye-testing services continues to grow, with 854,213 vision-test transactions recorded during the first half of 2026. In 2025, a total of 940,728 eye-test results were completed and electronically submitted to the authority’s systems.

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The RTA said the integration of digital systems between approved optical centres, eye clinics and its services has helped streamline the process, allowing customers to complete their eye test and renew their driving license in a single visit.

Vision tests are now completed within an average of five to 10 minutes, with results transmitted electronically to the RTA system, reducing processing time and eliminating the need for customers to submit documents manually.

Once requirements are completed, motorists can renew their licenses electronically and add them directly to their digital wallet on their smartphones, with printed copies only required upon request.

The eye test remains a mandatory requirement for issuing and renewing driving licenses in Dubai, ensuring drivers meet the necessary vision standards to support road safety.

Approved testing locations are available across the emirate, including optical centres, eye clinics, driving institutes and customer happiness centres, equipped with modern technologies and medical expertise in line with RTA standards.

The expansion of approved eye-testing centres comes as Dubai continues to strengthen its driving licence system through technology and safety-focused measures.

Earlier this year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) updated the driver training curriculum for light vehicle licence applicants to include lessons on advanced vehicle safety and driver assistance systems, including blind spot monitoring, lane departure warnings, parking assist systems, night vision, anti-lock braking systems and adaptive cruise control. The update aims to help new drivers better understand modern vehicle technologies and improve road safety.