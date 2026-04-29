Dubai cracks down on desert bike rentals over safety, licencing violations

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in cooperation with relevant government entities, has carried out a series of field inspections and awareness campaigns targeting establishments engaged in recreational motorcycle rental activity at camps in Al Awir.

The move comes as part of efforts to enhance public safety and regulate the growing activity in desert areas, where recreational motorcycle rentals are increasingly popular among residents and tourists.

The campaigns covered 58 establishments across 48 camps, with a total of 41 site visits conducted, resulting in 31 violations being issued under Executive Council Resolution No. (18) of 2017 on the Licencing and Regulation of Recreational Motorcycles in Dubai.

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The most notable violations included failure by rental offices to ensure their recreational motorcycles and riders, or to renew insurance policies. Authorities also recorded cases of renting out motorcycles that do not meet RTA-approved security, safety and environmental requirements.

Other violations included operating motorcycles that are unlicenced, have expired licences or do not carry number plates, as well as failing to wear designated riding gear while using recreational motorcycles.

Alongside inspections, RTA also carried out awareness campaigns, distributing informational materials to establishments in Arabic and English through QR codes. These materials outlined the requirements governing the activity and highlighted key regulatory violations.

Saeed Al Ramsi, director of Licencing Activities Monitoring at RTA, said: “Through these periodic campaigns, carried out by RTA’s field teams, we aim to raise awareness and verify the compliance of recreational motorcycle rental establishments with the applicable laws and regulations, in order to maintain users’ safety, security and well-being, while reinforcing Dubai’s image, especially as these areas are seeing growing activity among residents and tourists riding recreational motorcycles.”

He added that RTA's efforts are aligned with its strategic objective of enhancing safety and security across all establishments engaged in recreational motorcycle rental activity, while reaffirming the need for full compliance with approved legislation and regulations.