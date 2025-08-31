Dubai: RTA reopens centres with automated customer service

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reopened its Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool and Al Barsha. This follows a comprehensive redevelopment to transform them into hybrid centres.

The two centres now offer customers fully automated services through digital devices, alongside service advisors.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, stressed that the authority continuously enhances its customer services through digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

“These efforts reflect the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to advance towards a smart city model and establish Dubai as the world’s smartest city, by delivering services and performance that exceeds customer expectations and ultimately achieve happiness for residents and visitors of the emirate,” said Al Tayer.

Services 360

He added, “Transforming the Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool and Al Barsha into hybrid centres forms part of RTA’s plan to convert its Customer Happiness Centres into smart, hybrid facilities that combine modern design with sustainability concepts in line with the Dubai Government’s 'Services 360' vision."

He said that the redevelopment "aims to redefine the concept of customer service" by not only providing service but also by "delivering added value".

"The initiative is designed to align with customer aspirations, meet their needs with flexibility and efficiency, and offer a seamless and effective experience with faster and more accurate transaction processing."

Customer experience

During his visit to the Customer Happiness Centre in Umm Ramool, Al Tayer was briefed on the centre’s facilities, which have been designed in line with the latest global practices in customer service. The interior design of the centres draws inspiration from natural elements.

The design ensures easy access to the services, enabling immediate completion of transactions. It also ensures customers get support and guidance through dedicated service advisors in private platforms.

The centre’s design is based on sustainable architectural concepts, providing an integrated environment that achieves harmony between functions and services. The overall appearance of service delivery channels has been unified as well.

97 services

Al Tayer was also briefed on the centre’s services, which include smart kiosks, the website, smart applications, and service advisors. The redevelopment increased the number of services offered at the centre from 72 to 97, while also enhancing operational efficiency. As a result, the number of transactions processed at the centre is expected to rise from 84,000 in 2024 to more than 100,000 by the end of this year.

The 24/7 operation of Umm Ramool Centre has served more than 1,350 customers per month outside regular working hours. Customer numbers at the centre grew by more than 25 per cent in Q2 2025 compared with Q1 of the same year.

At the conclusion of the visit, Al Tayer reaffirmed the need to intensify efforts, placing customer happiness and exceeding expectations at the forefront of priorities for all RTA employees.

It is worth noting that in 2023, RTA completed the transformation of Customer Happiness Centres in Al Twar, Al Kifaf, and Al Manara into smart centres. In 2026, RTA will complete the conversion of Deira Customer Happiness Centre into a hybrid one.