Dubai's RTA to auction 150 premium licence plates from July 27

Motorists looking to secure a distinctive vehicle registration number will soon have another opportunity, as Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) prepares to auction 150 premium number plates through its latest online sale.

The authority announced on Thursday that its 83rd online auction will begin on July 27, with registration opening on July 20. Bidding will remain open for five days.

The auction will feature 150 premium three-, four-, and five-digit number plates for private, classic, and motorcycle vehicles. Plates will carry a range of codes, including A, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z.

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To participate, bidders must have a Dubai traffic file. They are also required to submit a security cheque of Dh5,000 payable to the RTA and pay a non-refundable participation fee of Dh120. All winning bids are subject to 5 per cent VAT.

Participants can complete registration and make payments at RTA Customer Happiness Centers in Umm Ramool, Al Barsha and Deira, while credit card payments are also accepted through the RTA website.

Successful bidders must settle the full amount within 10 working days after the auction closes. Payments of up to Dh50,000 can be made in cash at authorized service provider centers, while higher amounts can be paid by certified cheque or credit card. Payments can also be completed at Customer Happiness Centers or online through the RTA website.