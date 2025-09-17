  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 17, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 25, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.2°C

Want double-digit number plate? Dubai's RTA puts 2, 3, 4 and 5-digit plates on sale

RTA's open auctions for premium plates are known for attracting widespread attention, both from residents and investors who consider these plates a valuable asset

Published: Wed 17 Sept 2025, 5:06 PM

Top Stories

How to buy the iPhone 17 in the UAE on launch day: Prices, preorders, and pickup rules

How to buy the iPhone 17 in the UAE on launch day: Prices, preorders, and pickup rules

New AI investigator launched in Abu Dhabi to solve financial crimes

New AI investigator launched in Abu Dhabi to solve financial crimes

Abu Dhabi: Fire breaks out at warehouse in Mussafah, brought under control

Abu Dhabi: Fire breaks out at warehouse in Mussafah, brought under control

Fancy owning a double-digit number plate? Here's how you can own one.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of its 119th Open Auction for distinguished vehicle number plates, featuring 90 unique 2, 3, 4, and 5-digit plates from codes (AA, BB, K, L, M, N, P, Q, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z).

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Saudi Arabia: Online store shut down for fake advertisement of luxury car

thumb-image

Trump says US, China reach deal over TikTok; will 'speak to Xi to confirm'

thumb-image

Arab, Muslim leaders hold emergency talks after Israel's Qatar attack

thumb-image

UN rights chief condemns Israeli strike in Doha as assault on regional stability

thumb-image

Melodica Music Academy inspires young talent with back-to-school campaigns

 

Among the highlights of this auction are two coveted “super numbers” — BB 88 and BB 777 — expected to attract strong bidding interest from collectors and enthusiasts alike.

RTA’s open auctions for premium plates are known for attracting widespread attention, both from residents seeking a personal touch for their vehicles and from investors who consider these plates a valuable asset.

The auction will take place on Saturday, September 27, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel, starting at 4.30pm. Registration opens on Monday, September 22, and can be completed through the RTA website (www.rta.ae), or at Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, and Al Barsha.

According to RTA, seats at the auction are limited, and priority will be given to registered bidders. Registration will also be available at the auction venue from 2:00 pm on the day of the event.

To participate, bidders must hold a valid traffic file in Dubai. A security deposit of Dh25,000 (via cheque payable to RTA) is required, along with a non-refundable registration fee of Dh120. Payments may also be made by credit card or online.

The sale of plate numbers is subject to 5 per cent VAT in line with UAE regulations.