Dubai: RTA announces temporary closure of some roads for women's cycling race

Certain roads in Dubai will be temporarily closed on Thursday, February 6, because of the UAE Tour Women cycling race, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.

The authority said that affected streets will be Latifa Hospital Street, Oud Metha Road, Al Seef Street, Corniche Street, Al Khaleej Street, Omar bin Al Khattab Street, Baniyas Road, Rebat Street, Tripoli Street, Zayed bin Hamdan, Al Qudra Street, Sayh As Salam Street, Umm Suqeim Street, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Dubai Harbour area.

The authority also asked drivers to plan their journeys ahead and depart early so as to ensure a smooth arrival to their destination.

The race will kick off at 12.45pm from the Dubai Police Officer's Club and finish at Dubai Harbour at 4.40pm.