Dubai: RTA announces free bike rentals for those joining Sheikh Zayed Road event

Participants can also borrow bikes from any of the 175 Careem Bike stations across the emirate, some of which are located near the event entrance

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 3:54 PM

Residents and visitors — who do not have bicycles but wish to participate in the Dubai Ride this weekend — will be able to rent bikes for free, the authorities announced on Friday.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) teamed up with Careem Bike for the initiative.

On the day of the event (November 6), participants can borrow the bikes from Entrance A - MOTF - Trade Centre St, and the Entrance E - Lower FCS - Financial Centre Rd Next to Roda Al Murooj Building A — on a first-come, first-serve basis.

They can also subscribe and rent a Careem Bike from any of its 175 stations in Dubai.

Here's how to avail of the offer:

Participants will receive a special code at the above-mentioned stations.

They will also be required to enter their card details as a security measure, but will not be charged for borrowing the bikes.

All participants are required to bring their own helmets to use the bikes.

Overtime fees will be waived for the duration of the event.

The Dubai Ride routes open at 5am, with all cyclists starting their journey at 6.30am and finishing at 7.30am.

Through this initiative, the RTA is looking to promote Dubai as a bicycle-friendly city among tourists and encourage residents to opt for a more sustainable mode of transportation that promotes a healthy lifestyle as well. It also aims to raise awareness about available mobility services in the city.

Near the Dubai Ride cycling event, the following stations are recommended to rent a bike from Coca-Cola Arena Entrance-(C) Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station and City Walk Building 21-A, Business Bay Entrance (D), Business Bay Metro Station and ADCB Business Bay. Lower FCS Entrance (E), Emaar Square Station and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro station and Downtown family route entrance (F), Dubai Mall/ Boulevard Point Station and The Address Fountain Views Station.

Participants can also take advantage of the ongoing promotion with a 35 per cent discount on a one-month subscription.

Bassel Al Nahlaoui, managing director of mobility at Careem, said: “We are excited to support RTA’s efforts to provide Dubai Ride participants with a seamless and enjoyable experience, enabling them to rent bikes from any of the 175 Careem BIKE stations across Dubai. Customers can avail free bikes on a first-come, first-serve basis from a select number of stations, and overtime fees for those renting bikes from the other stations will be waived exclusively for Dubai Ride participants during the event.”