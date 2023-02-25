Dubai: RTA announces emergency drill at Metro station on February 26

The authority will collaborate with other government entities for the exercise

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 6:17 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 6:25 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that it will conduct an emergency drill on Sunday, February 26.

The authority said that it will collaborate with other government entities in the emirate to carry out the drill between 1am and 5am.

Typically, authorities advise members of the public to stay away from the site of the exercises.

