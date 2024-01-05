Dubai: RTA announces closure of some roads on Sunday due to marathon

Inaugurated on January 4, 2010, to become the tallest tower in the world, Burj Khalifa celebrates its 14th anniversary this year
Several roads in Dubai along Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah areas will be closed in the early hours of Sunday until 1pm to give way for the staging of Dubai Marathon, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed to Khaleej Times on Friday.
Dubai Marathon will take place from 6am until 1pm. Full details of road closures are yet to be announced by authorities, but roads that will be affected include parts of Umm Suqeim Street, Jumeirah Beach Road and Al Wasl Road.
Tweeting a video of the marathon route map, RTA showed runners participating in the 2024 edition of the first and oldest international marathon in the Middle East. It will start and finish on the Umm Suqeim Road close to Dubai Police Academy with the 42.195km distance taking in Jumeirah Beach Road and passing in the shadows of the iconic Burj Al Arab and Madinat properties.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Aside from the competitive marathon, there are elite and amateur runners who will also compete in the 10km category, while there is a 4km fun run for beginners and hobbyists.
Sanctioned by the Dubai Sports Council, the 2024 Dubai Marathon will see strong participation from international top athletes, rising stars and debutant runners. The course is relatively flat so quick times are expected for both elite and regular runners.
ALSO READ:
Inaugurated on January 4, 2010, to become the tallest tower in the world, Burj Khalifa celebrates its 14th anniversary this year
It aims to encourage a twofold increase in the number of new Emirati families
Most of her children were born and went to school in the Emirates
The ban is aimed at protecting the environment from pollution, limiting the consumption of plastic and regulating its use at the federal level
Ministry affirms that country expresses strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism
Did you know the shows have themes? Official takes us behind the scenes of ‘fireworks nights’ that will now move to Bluewaters and The Beach
Elie's voice can be heard everywhere – from advertisements for Talabat, Etisalat, Deliveroo, RTA, to Emaar
Dr Anwar was speaking at the closing session of the Arab Strategy Forum that took place in Dubai on Wednesday