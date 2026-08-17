Dubai’s RTA completes Al Marabea’ St upgrade, cuts Al Quoz peak-hour journeys by 30%

Motorists travelling through Al Quoz can now expect shorter peak-hour journeys after Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completed upgrades to a 1.1-kilometre section of Al Marabea’ Street.

The improvements, covering the stretch between the Al Khail Road exit and Al Asayel Street, have increased road capacity by 30 per cent and reduced journey times by that much during peak hours, according to the RTA.

The project was carried out to address traffic bottlenecks along the busy corridor, which connects Al Khail Road with Al Asayel Street and provides access to Al Quoz’s industrial, commercial and residential areas.

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As part of the works, RTA expanded the road and added a new traffic lane at an intersection for vehicles travelling from Al Marabea’ Street towards Street 16A. The changes have reduced congestion and vehicle queue lengths at the intersection by 50 per cent.

New lighting poles have also been installed to improve visibility and road safety, particularly at night.

The upgrades come as Dubai continues to expand its road network and introduce targeted traffic solutions in areas experiencing increased demand from population growth and new development.

Improvements across Dubai

RTA completed 67 rapid traffic improvement measures across Dubai in 2025, reducing journey times by up to 45 per cent in areas covered by the works and increasing road capacity by up to 33 per cent on some roads. The authority has said it plans to implement more than 45 additional traffic improvement measures in 2026.

Al Quoz has been among the areas receiving road improvements. Earlier this month, RTA completed upgrades on Latifa bint Hamdan Street, adding a new lane across two sections of a 1-kilometre service road and two new U-turns beneath the Latifa bint Hamdan Street-Al Asayel Street intersection. The changes were aimed at easing traffic in the area.

RTA is also continuing work on Al Marabea’ Street.

The remaining works include a new service road with a continuous pedestrian walkway serving the neighbouring industrial area, as well as a new access point at the start of the Al Khail Road exit leading towards Al Marabea’ Street.

The works are expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.

The road upgrades are part of a broader programme of targeted interventions across Dubai, where RTA has increasingly used measures such as additional lanes, new road links, upgraded junctions and improved access points to tackle congestion without relying solely on large-scale highway projects.

For motorists, the focus is increasingly on fixing individual bottlenecks that can have a measurable impact on journey times. In February, RTA said its 2026 programme of rapid traffic solutions would target eight key locations, with measures expected to reduce journey times by between 15 per cent and 30 per cent in some areas.