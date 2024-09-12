Dubai: RTA adds rest areas for delivery riders at Metro, bus stations

The service will be offered in 22 primary care centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Al Ain
The Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has introduced designated rest areas for delivery riders across the city.
These designated spots, reserved for uniformed delivery riders, are available at all Metro stations and public bus stations.
Drivers can use these spots to relax between 12pm and 3pm.
The RTA announced the new initiative through its social platforms.
The initiative aims to ensure comfort and enhance quality of life for these essential workers who play a crucial role in the lives of Dubai residents.
