Dubai RTA launches 5 pilot routes for driverless heavy vehicles

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has identified five initial routes for the pilot operation of driverless heavy vehicles in the emirate, as part of a newly approved comprehensive regulatory framework.

The routes will cover Jebel Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port Rail Freight Terminal, Dubai Investments Park, and Ibn Battuta Mall. Trials on these routes will be “closely monitored,” with some operated under the supervision of a safety driver while others are designated for driverless operations.

Announced on Sunday, the framework for the operation of autonomous heavy vehicles for logistics transport sets regulatory standards for licensing procedures, assessment of operational trials, technology requirements, and other conditions to ensure road safety.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the framework is “a significant step towards achieving the goals of Dubai’s Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25 per cent of total mobility journeys in the emirate into autonomous trips by 2030.”

According to RTA, Dubai has a fleet of 61,290 heavy vehicles ranging in weight from 3.5 to 65 tonnes. The regulatory framework is also aligned with the Dubai Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030, which aims to double the direct contribution of the sector to the economy to Dh16.8 billion, increase technology adoption by 75 per cent, cut carbon emissions by 30 per cent, and improve operational efficiency by 10 per cent.

The move builds on earlier steps Dubai has taken to integrate autonomous mobility into its transport ecosystem. Last week, three Chinese companies — Baidu’s Apollo Go, WeRide, and Pony.ai — were granted permits to test driverless cars in designated areas across urban Dubai.

In one trial observed by Khaleej Times, an Apollo Go self-driving taxi was tested on Jumeirah Road, reaching speeds of up to 72kmph and completing lane changes under the supervision of a safety driver. Passengers also experienced comfort features such as massage-enabled rear seats with multiple modes.

Al Tayer said the authorities look forward to the participation of establishments and companies operating in Dubai’s land commercial and logistics transport sector, “along with representatives of leading global firms,” in the initial trials of future mobility solutions.

The pilot stage forms phase two of the regulatory framework. Phase one focused on identifying key pillars and directions, ensuring compliance with safety requirements, enhancing sustainability, making the sector more attractive to investors, achieving leadership in technology adoption, and setting standards for licensing autonomous heavy vehicles.

RTA has also launched the digital logistics platform ‘Logisty’ in collaboration with TruKKer. The platform provides commercial transport services, manages fleets, and offers on-demand booking and tracking to strengthen Dubai’s role as a regional logistics hub.