Dubai RTA launches 4 new bus routes, upgrades 13 others from July 17

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will introduce four new public bus routes and make changes to 13 existing routes from July 17 as part of efforts to improve connectivity across the emirate and make public transport more efficient.

The changes are designed to strengthen links between residential neighbourhoods, business districts and key transport hubs while enhancing integration with the Dubai Metro and Metro Link services.

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The authority said the revisions are based on regular reviews of passenger demand and travel patterns.

Four new routes

Among the biggest changes is the launch of four new bus services to improve access among International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai Internet City. Route 35 will connect International City with Dubai Silicon Oasis, operating every 30 minutes during peak hours.



Route 85 will provide a direct link between Al Quoz (Al Khail Gate) and Dubai Internet City Metro Station, with buses arriving every 20 minutes during peak periods.



Two additional services, Routes 37A and 37B, will operate between International City and Dubai Silicon Oasis Lake in both directions, with 30-minute peak-hour frequencies.

Existing routes revised

RTA is also updating several existing routes to improve operational efficiency and better connect passengers with the Metro network.

Route 27 will be rerouted via Al Mustaqbal Street instead of Al Sukook Street, while passengers affected by the change can use Route 29 as an alternative.



Routes 36A and 36B will no longer operate between International City and Dubai Silicon Oasis. Travellers heading to Academic City or Dubai Silicon Oasis will instead be served by the newly introduced Routes 37A and 37B.

Route 67 will now terminate at Oud Metha Bus Station instead of Al Ghubaiba, allowing passengers to continue their journeys via the Dubai Metro Green Line.



Meanwhile, Route 84 will end at InsuranceMarket Bus Stop (South Side) instead of the Mall of the Emirates. Passengers traveling between Dubai Marina and Al Quoz can use the new Route 85. Route 88 will also have a shorter route that terminates at the ONPASSIVE Metro Bus Stop (North Side), with Route 8 providing connections to Dubai Internet City.

Metro Link improvements

Several Metro Link services are also being expanded to improve last-mile connectivity. Route F06 will be extended to Nad Shaba, while Route F36 will serve Al Barsha South 2. Route F29 will be adjusted to serve Umm Al Sheif instead of Umm Suqeim 3, and Route F47 will be extended to staff accommodation in Jebel Ali Industrial Area.



Route F49 will no longer stop at the Parco Hypermarket area when departing from Danube Metro Station. Passengers can instead use Routes 56, 95A, F47 or F53.

Faster journeys

RTA is also introducing operational changes to reduce journey times on several services. Routes 96 and X94 traveling towards Al Quoz will be rerouted via Al Yalayis Street and Jebel Ali instead of Expo Road.



During the evening peak, Route C01 will operate on a revised alignment between Flame Intersection 2 and Dnata 2 to improve travel times.



Route X22 towards Al Qusais Industrial Area will bypass stops within Business Bay, operating directly from Business Bay Metro Bus Stop (South Side 1) to Al Qusais Industrial Area 2 via Sheikh Zayed Road. Passengers traveling within Business Bay can instead use Routes F14 and F41.



RTA said the latest changes are part of its ongoing efforts to regularly review Dubai’s public bus network, improve service quality and provide residents and visitors with more reliable, efficient and sustainable transport options.