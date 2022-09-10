Dubai royals visit British consulate, condole death of Queen Elizabeth

The luxury ship, converted into a floating hotel in Dubai, was inaugurated by the Queen in 1967
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority today visited the British Consulate in Dubai; they offered their condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
They were received by Simon Penney, the UK's Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates. A number of ministers, heads of government entities, members of The Executive Council of Dubai, Director Generals and members of the Federal National Council also offered their condolences.
Writing in the consulate's condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II, Their Highnesses expressed their profound condolences and sympathies to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the royal family and the people of the UK. They highlighted the historical ties that bind the UAE and the UK, and the leadership's keenness to further strengthen the close relationship between the two countries.
