Dubai royal visits community centre with sport, entertainment facilities

He says, 'Govt is committed to providing advanced community services with integrated policies, high-quality services, and easy access for all beneficiaries'

Supplied photos

By Web Desk Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 7:17 PM

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, reviewed operations at the Community Development Authority’s (CDA) Al Barsha Community Center in Al Barsha 2 during a visit to the centre.

During the tour, Sheikh Ahmed reiterated that the welfare and comfort of citizens are top priorities of the Dubai government. His Highness said: “The Dubai government is committed to providing advanced community services with integrated policies, high-quality services, and easy access for all beneficiaries.”

Sheikh Ahmed commended the CDA for providing a wide variety of services through its different community centres across Dubai. He also praised the Authority’s initiatives aimed at promoting national identity, engaging with members of society to understand their needs, and making it easy for them to access the Authority’s services in their neighbourhoods. Additionally, he praised the Authority’s role in strengthening community and family ties, promoting intergenerational interaction, and furthering volunteering and community participation.

Sheikh Ahmed toured the 15,000-square-metre centre and engaged with people of determination, along with their families and public and private service providers, to understand their experience with the services provided and whether they were meeting their needs.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority, thanked Sheikh Ahmed for his interest in the Authority’s community services and for the leadership’s continuous efforts to address the needs of all members of society, especially people of determination. The Dubai government is highly committed to meeting their needs and ensuring that they are a top priority in the emirate’s development plans and future strategies.

Buhumaid also reiterated the Authority’s commitment to aligning its work with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and to continue improving social services provided to citizens of Dubai. She emphasised the Authority’s focus on making the city more accessible and friendly for people of determination.

The Al Barsha Community Center, one of the largest government community centres in Dubai, offers a wide range of entertainment, sports, and multipurpose facilities that are fully equipped to meet the needs of the community. The centre also includes facilities specifically designed to cater to the needs of people of determination.

In addition to its entertainment and sports facilities, the centre also features innovative office spaces covering an area of over 6,000 square metres, as well as numerous meeting rooms and other amenities. The centre is also home to the Dhukur Club, which offers two majlises (meeting and socialising areas) for senior citizens.

ALSO READ: