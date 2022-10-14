Dubai royal saves dog critically injured after being hit by a vehicle

Benny 'was hit by a car and left to suffer in the gutter for days', says the rescue centre

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 5:00 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 5:32 PM

Sheikha Latifa bint Ahmed Al Maktoum has once again stepped in to help save the life of a stray dog.

Benny, hit by a vehicle, was seriously injured with broken legs and spine. Stray Dogs Centre in Umm Al Quwain, founded by animal lover Amirah William, moved Benny to Karas Veterinary Clinic in Dubai.

"Stray Dogs Center rescued Benny, who was hit by a car and left to suffer in the gutter for days," Amirah said.

A flurry of social media posts by Stray Dogs Centre seemed to have caught Sheikha Latifa's attention.

According to Amirah, Benny needed a life-saving blood transfusion and Sheikha Latifa sent five of her dogs to give blood at Kara's Veterinary Clinic.

"Benny has improved vastly and his chances of survival have greatly improved since the transfusion."

Earlier this year, Sheikha Latifa had adopted Midnight, an abandoned dog that was beaten, abused, overbred, and starved. Help came after animal rescue group Bubbles Pet Rescue shared the story of Midnight's plight on social media.

ALSO READ: