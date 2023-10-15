Dubai royal leads march to celebrate International White Cane Day

Ahead of the march, a retreat featuring participants with visual impairments aimed to delve into their experiences, highlighting milestones and challenges

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 5:38 PM

Featuring participants with visual impairments from over 10 entities and associations in the UAE, the session aimed to delve into their experiences, highlighting milestones and challenges.

A Dubai royal led a march that saw visually impaired individuals, government employees and officials walk through the halls of the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination in Dubai, took part in the celebratory march to mark the International White Cane Day.

“Every year, this day reminds us of the strength and determination exhibited by individuals with visual impairments, serving as a source of inspiration to us all,” he said.

“The UAE consistently strives to lead in empowering and equipping this segment of the community. This commitment involves creating an enabling environment that ensures their active involvement across various domains, including education, employment, as well as social and cultural endeavours.”

Ahead of the march, the Community Development Authority (CDA) hosted a retreat titled ‘Dubai, the future through their eyes’.

Participants discussed several key themes, including the requisite skills and capabilities essential for motivating individuals with visual impairments to embark on careers and entrepreneurial ventures. Additionally, they highlighted the challenges they encounter while availing of public services, particularly those related to banking.

Recommendations from the retreat included building infrastructure to further support individuals with visual impairments. Other suggestions included implementing voice-support applications in dining establishments and public venues. One proposal suggested simplifying commercial transactions, such as the verbal articulation of product specifications through QR codes.

Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, director-general of the CDA, said the International White Cane Day is a worldwide opportunity to demonstrate unity with people of determination, especially those with visual impairments. “It serves to deepen our understanding of their requirements and our commitment to bolster their self-sufficiency and empowerment. The white cane symbolises strength and resilience, aiding its users in navigating life's challenges.”

