Dubai: Robotaxis on Sheikh Zayed Road by March 2026, says RTA official

Robotaxis or self-driving taxis will be rolled out soon along Dubai’s main arterial highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, by March next year, a senior official from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) exclusively confirmed to Khaleej Times on Tuesday of on the sidelines of the five-day Gitex Global 2025 at Dubai.

The move is a crucial step towards achieving Dubai’s goal of having 25 per cent of transportation smart and driverless by 2030.

There are currently three Chinese companies — Baidu’s Apollo Go, WeRide, and Pony.ai — that are currently conducting autonomous driving trials on designated roads by the RTA.

Khaled Al Awadhi, director of transportation systems at RTA’s public transport agency, told Khaleej Times “once any of these companies complete and pass the trials in controlled open areas (designated as Zones 1 and 2), they can proceed to Zone 3 which includes Sheikh Zayed Road."