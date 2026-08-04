Dubai road upgrades cut traffic on Latifa bint Hamdan Street by 30%

Motorists travelling through Al Quoz can expect smoother journeys after a new lane and two U-turns were opened on Latifa bint Hamdan Street.

The traffic improvements have reduced congestion and vehicle queues during peak hours by up to 30 per cent, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority announced on Tuesday. The capacity of the service road has also increased from 600 to 1,000 vehicles per hour.

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The project included adding a new lane to the service road across two sections covering a combined distance of 1,000 metres. The first section runs from the Al Asayel Street intersection to Street 44, while the second extends from the National Cement Factory to the First Al Khail Street exit.

RTA also constructed two new U-turns beneath the intersection of Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Al Asayel Street. The authority said that the U-turns helped reduce vehicle queues and improve traffic movement during busy hours.

The improvements were carried out as part of RTA’s efforts to introduce quick traffic solutions at locations that experience high volumes of vehicles. The authority said that such projects are based on traffic studies and the use of advanced technologies.

The works are aimed at increasing road capacity, improving operational efficiency and supporting smoother traffic flow. They also seek to keep pace with Dubai’s continued urban development and population growth.

Latifa bint Hamdan Street is one of Dubai’s main traffic corridors and serves several residential, commercial and industrial areas. It is connected to major roads including Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street, making it an important route for motorists travelling between different parts of the emirate.

The latest improvements come as RTA prepares to carry out a wider Dh2-billion development project along Latifa bint Hamdan Street. The 12-kilometre project will create a new strategic road corridor linking Sheikh Zayed Road with Emirates Road.

The route will pass through Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. It will include seven bridges with a total length of 2,300 metres and eight tunnels covering 900 metres.

RTA had earlier completed another traffic improvement at the intersection of Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Nad Al Sheba Street. The intersection was converted into a single-lane roundabout in each direction, cutting peak-hour delay times by up to 50 per cent and improving road safety.