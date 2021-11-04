Dubai Ride: Road closures announced for 4 hours

Thousands expected to pedal along Sheikh Zayed Road as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge

More than 20,000 people participated in Dubai Ride last year. — File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 10:21 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced closure of three major roads in view of Dubai Ride on Friday.

In a tweet, the RTA said the roads will be closed for traffic from 4am to 8am on Friday. The affected roads are Sheikh Zayed Road (between second interchange and Dubai World Trade Centre area), Lower Financial Centre Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. Motorists can take Al Khail Road, Upper Financial Centre Road and Burj Khalifa Road respectively as alternative routes.

The authority said parking will be available at The Dubai Mall and Zabeel parking (through Upper Financial Centre Road), and DWTC parking (through Al Mustaqbal Street and Zabeel 2 street) for participants.

During its historic debut last year, more than 20,000 people participated in Dubai Ride, cycling along Sheikh Zayed Road against the backdrop of some of the city's most famous landmarks.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Cycling popular among residents as government encourages sport

Tourists who flew in for Expo 2020, Diwali join residents in 30x30 fitness challenge

The event, being held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, is open for cyclists of all abilities and experiences, with options for beginners to seasoned amateurs and professionals. The 14-km general route for ages 10+ will start and finish at five locations around Sheikh Zayed Road and Lower Financial Centre Road — taking thousands of participants past the iconic Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers and Downtown Dubai.

Families are encouraged to get involved with a 4-km course, with a scenic route around Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa.