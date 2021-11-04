Dubai Ride: Road closures announced for 4 hours

The UAE and Indonesia share a deep and long-standing partnership
UAE8 hours ago
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced closure of three major roads in view of Dubai Ride on Friday.
In a tweet, the RTA said the roads will be closed for traffic from 4am to 8am on Friday. The affected roads are Sheikh Zayed Road (between second interchange and Dubai World Trade Centre area), Lower Financial Centre Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. Motorists can take Al Khail Road, Upper Financial Centre Road and Burj Khalifa Road respectively as alternative routes.
The authority said parking will be available at The Dubai Mall and Zabeel parking (through Upper Financial Centre Road), and DWTC parking (through Al Mustaqbal Street and Zabeel 2 street) for participants.
During its historic debut last year, more than 20,000 people participated in Dubai Ride, cycling along Sheikh Zayed Road against the backdrop of some of the city's most famous landmarks.
ALSO READ:
UAE: Cycling popular among residents as government encourages sport
Tourists who flew in for Expo 2020, Diwali join residents in 30x30 fitness challenge
The event, being held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, is open for cyclists of all abilities and experiences, with options for beginners to seasoned amateurs and professionals. The 14-km general route for ages 10+ will start and finish at five locations around Sheikh Zayed Road and Lower Financial Centre Road — taking thousands of participants past the iconic Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers and Downtown Dubai.
Families are encouraged to get involved with a 4-km course, with a scenic route around Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa.
The UAE and Indonesia share a deep and long-standing partnership
UAE8 hours ago
The Dubai Police commended the man for his honesty and good conduct during a ceremony
UAE8 hours ago
The festival will showcase chronological and thematic programmes across Al Hosn’s iconic buildings and outdoor areas.
UAE10 hours ago
Submissions will be accepted until December 2
UAE12 hours ago
This was made possible by using whole-genome sequencing technology.
UAE13 hours ago
Both were found to be in good health
UAE1 day ago
Senior officials, directors, heads of departments and the rest of the staff joined the celebration
UAE1 day ago
Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing loosens previous 2-metre distance
UAE1 day ago