Dubai Ride 2026: Routes, registration, parking and what cyclists must bring

Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai will turn into a cycling track on Sunday, November 1, as Dubai Ride returns for the opening weekend of Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The free event has two routes: a 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route for more experienced cyclists, and a 4km Downtown Family Route for children, families and newer riders. Here is what participants need to know before leaving home.

Can people still register?

Registration is compulsory, even though the event is free. Registration is required, and cyclists must complete it online before collecting their bib. However, cyclists should register immediately and should not assume they can simply turn up on the day.

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Every participant needs a bib number. Riders without one will not be allowed to take part.

Adults must register separately. Parents or legal guardians can register up to three children and must accept the waiver for anyone under 18.

Bib collection

Bibs can be collected from the Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park, Gate 2, until Saturday, October 31.

The collection is open from 8am to 11pm on Saturday. Riders should take their registration QR code or email confirmation. A friend or family member can collect a bib on someone else’s behalf if they have the QR code.

Participants who selected an event T-shirt during registration can collect it with their bib.

What time does Dubai Ride begin?

The event is scheduled to begin at 6am, with cycling routes opening at 6.15am. All riders are expected to start by 7.30am, while the route closes at 8am.

Organisers advise participants to arrive between 4am and 6am, particularly those driving to a start gate. Roads around the route will be closed early, so arriving late could mean missing the ride.

What are the routes?

The 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route is aimed at experienced cyclists. It passes landmarks including the Museum of the Future, the Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa. Riders can enter through one of five start points: Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay and Lower Financial Street.

The 4km Downtown Family Route is a flatter loop around Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa. It is designed for riders of all ages and abilities.

Dubai Ride is not a race. Riders must follow a 25kmph speed limit and finish at the gate linked to their chosen starting point.

Can riders take the Metro?

Yes, Dubai Metro will start operating at 3am on Sunday, earlier than its usual Sunday timing, to help participants reach the event.

But there is one important catch: bicycles are not allowed on the Metro. Cyclists using public transport will need to arrange another way to take their bike to the start area. RTA has also advised Metro users to keep at least Dh30 on their Nol card.

Where can people park?

RTA has identified three parking locations: Dubai World Trade Centre Parking, Dubai Mall Parking and Dubai Mall Zabeel Parking. Parking is limited, so riders should arrive early and follow signs and staff instructions.

What is compulsory to bring?

A fully working bicycle, a helmet and an attached bib number are compulsory. Helmets are required for every rider, including children travelling in bike seats or trailers.

Organisers also ask riders to bring their Dubai Ride T-shirt and a filled water bottle. Large bags are not allowed, and there will be no bag-drop or changing facilities. Wear closed sports shoes and comfortable clothing; it may feel cool before sunrise but will get warmer quickly.

Pedal-assisted e-bikes, tandem bicycles, children’s bikes and trailers are allowed if they are safe for the route. Electric scooters, electric motorbikes and other motorised vehicles are not permitted. Bike mechanics, marshals, medical teams and water stations will be available along the route.