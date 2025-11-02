Dubai Ride 2025: Thousands take part as Sheikh Zayed Road turns into giant cycling track

Thousands of cycling lovers, both amateurs and professionals, took part in this year sixth edition of Dubai Ride on Sunday, as the city's iconic Sheikh Zayed Road turned into a giant track.

Held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the Dubai Ride is the region’s largest community cycling event, offering cyclists a unique opportunity to experience Dubai's iconic landmarks.

1-year-old cyclist

For 1-year-old Diana, neither the early morning wake-up nor the crowds were a hindrance to enjoying the ride along Sheikh Zayed Road with her father, Dmitrii. Sitting in the child seat behind her father, she observed the track and soaked in the views.

Hailing from Ukraine, this was the first time the father-daughter duo were participating in the Dubai Ride 2025. “She loves riding,” the proud father told Khaleej Times, while he made a pitstop in front of the Museum of the Future to check on her. “I have been riding with her since she was eight months old and this our time together."

Dmitrii and Diana were among the thousands of cyclists who took to the roads on Sunday for the sixth edition of Dubai Ride, which kicked off almost exactly at sunrise. An array of Dubai Police supercars led the way followed by Talabat delivery riders. While some were enthusiastic and pumped for the once-a-year adventure, others yawned and rubbed the sleep out of their eyes.

For 7-year-old Vihaan and his father Sreeraj, it was their first time participating in the event. “I wanted him to have the experience of cycling on Sheikh Zayed Roady,” said Sreeraj. “I think such experiences are important for children. So I woke him up at 4:45. He was really excited.”

The duo was joined by Sreeraj’s friend Aleena, who has been a regular at the event for the last four years. “She was my motivator,” said Sreeraj. “Hopefully we will come back next year as well.”

Cyclists began arriving for the event as early as 4:00am. Rolling road closures were put in from 3am onwards and the Dubai Metro began operations early to allow riders to reach the event on time.

Philippines national Tisha Ruiz has been a loyal participant of the event since the first year. “Every year for six years, I have a photo outside the Museum of the Future,” she said. “It’s one of my favourite events of the year.”

She said she would be joining her husband who had participated in the speed laps.

Speed Laps

Amateur and professional cyclists were wheels up on Sheikh Zayed Road for the speed laps a little after 5am on Sunday as the emirate witnessed the sixth edition of Dubai Ride 2025 kick off.

Donning their helmets and protective gear, the riders took off in batches from the starting point near the Dubai World Trade Centre. They were given until 5:45am to finish as many laps as they wanted of the 12km route, which took them past the Dubai Canal Bridge and back.

Those who wanted to could return to any of the starting points across the road and join their friends and family for the leisure ride, which began at 6:15.

It was last year that experienced cyclists who have an average speed of 30kmph or more were first given the exclusive opportunity to whizz past the iconic Dubai skyline ahead of the official start of the ride. Only those with road bikes and who know how to ride in a peloton are permitted to participate in this round of the event.

Amateur cyclists who began their ride at 6:15, have two main routes to choose from. The 12km Sheikh Zayed Road Route was for more experienced cyclists, while the 4km Downtown Family Route provides a flat, family-friendly loop around Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa — perfect for young children and riders of all abilities.

Riders had multiple start gates across Sheikh Zayed Road route to choose from and a single start gate on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard route. They were given until 8:15 to finish their ride and exit the route. Road closures are scheduled to be in place until 10am.