Dubai Ride 2025: RTA announces free Careem bike rentals for participants

Getting ready for Dubai Fitness Challenge? As November approaches, enthusiasts eagerly await popular annual fitness events in Dubai, such as Dubai Ride.

In order to facilitate participation, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that all Dubai Ride participants will get to rent Careem bikes for free.

Participants can unlock a free single-trip pass on Careem app using the promo code (DR25) and collect a bike from either of Careem Bike’s two pop-up stations — Entrance A: Museum of the Future (Trade Centre Street) and Entrance E: Lower FCS (Financial Centre Street). Bikes can also be collected from any of the 200+ Careem Bike stations across Dubai.

Bikes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 3am to 8am, with extra-time fees waived for rides exceeding 45 minutes during this period.

Commenting on the initiative, Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, said, “Dubai Ride is a cornerstone of the Dubai Fitness Challenge and part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as a bicycle-friendly city. Our partnership with Careem Bike enables more members of the community to adopt active and sustainable mobility, in line with RTA’s priorities of safety, sustainability, and customer happiness.”

Bassel Al Nahlaoui, Chief Business Officer at Careem, said, “We’re proud to partner with the RTA for the fourth year to make Dubai Ride more accessible to everyone in the city. By offering free Careem Bikes, we’re helping more people take part in this great community event and encouraging cycling as a healthy and sustainable way to move around Dubai.”

How to get a free Careem Bike pass

1. Download the latest version of Careem app, tap Bike, select the Single Trip Pass, and apply DR25 at checkout between [3 AM] and [8 AM] on November 2, 2025.

2. Get a bike at one of the stations or entrances mentioned above.

3. Register on Dubai Ride website.

4. Card details are required for security purposes; no rental charges will be applied during the event window.

Participants are also required to bring their own helmets.

Dubai Ride routes open at 6.15am and conclude at 8am. Many Careem Bike stations are located close to event entrances for added convenience.