Dubai Retail announces Skylight Mall, new 1.3 million sqft shopping destination

Dubai residents will soon have a new destination where they can shop for essentials or plan weekend outings. Dubai Retail has unveiled Skylight Mall, a new super-regional destination, which is set to open in 2027 on Al Khail Road.

Spanning 1.3 million sqft of gross leasable area (GLA), the mall will feature more than 360 stores, making it the latest addition to Dubai Retail's growing portfolio of 58 malls and lifestyle destinations across the emirate.

Skylight Mall will combine an extensive retail offer with a diverse mix of dining, entertainment, and everyday services. Its location along Al Khail Road will provide convenient access for residents of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Jumeirah Islands, The Springs and neighbouring communities, while attracting visitors from across the city.

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Designed with contemporary architecture, Skylight Mall will feature expansive interiors and refined architectural details, with fluid, interconnected spaces bringing together shopping, dining, entertainment and social experiences to offer visitors a seamless and engaging journey throughout the destination.

Dubai Retail destinations include other shopping malls such as Skylight Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, The Outlet Village, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Dragon Mart; as well as lifestyle destinations including Bluewaters, JBR, and Palm West Beach.

Other malls coming up in Dubai

UAE is home to some of the world's most popular malls and its 'mall economy' is vital to its residents. Several more malls are coming up across the country, with newer dining spots, and multiple new entertainment destinations.

Dubai Square mall: Slated to open in 2028, Dubai Square Mall is expected to be three times the size of Downtown Dubai, with a staggering cost of Dh180 billion and is set to be region's second-largest shopping and entertainment destinations.

Dubai South Bay Mall: The retail and lifestyle destination will strategically be located in the heart of the Dubai South Residential District. Spanning approximately 200,000 sq.ft. across the ground, first, and rooftop levels, the mall will offer panoramic views of the lagoon and open-air walkways.

Villa Square: This is a high-end luxury retail destination that blends shoppping with relaxation. It offers a break from the bustle of the city by creating a resort-inspired ambience within an urban environment.