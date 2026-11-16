Dubai restaurants to face AI food safety checks with cameras before inspectors arrive

Dubai restaurants could soon face a new layer of food safety surveillance, with artificial intelligence (AI) being used to analyse customer reviews, flag potential violations and help inspectors identify high-risk establishments before visiting them.

Dubai Municipality is rolling out an AI-powered inspection system that scans customer feedback, including Google Reviews, for warning signs such as food poisoning complaints, pest sightings and hygiene concerns. The move is part of a three-year roadmap aimed at making food safety monitoring more proactive and intelligence-led.

Speaking exclusively to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the 20th Dubai International Food Safety Conference, Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the new roadmap, under The Future of Food Safety in Dubai, would drive several initiatives over the next three years.

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“We launched several initiatives this morning, including a first-of-its-kind roadmap, The Future of Food Safety in Dubai, which we will be working on over the next three years. It has several pillars, including innovation, partnerships and food safety.”

“One of the key initiatives is IntelSPECT, which uses natural language processing (NLP) to aggregate and analyse consumer sentiment and restaurant reviews.” Rather than waiting for formal complaints or reported incidents, the system can pick up emerging patterns in customer feedback and identify establishments that may require closer scrutiny.

“It categorises potential concerns, including food poisoning incidents, cross-contamination, pest sightings and structural hygiene failures.”

These are then assessed through risk scoring and threat detection, allowing inspectors to prioritise cases according to their severity.

Explaining how the technology will feed into the existing inspection mechanism, Rafee added, “Under this roadmap, we have also launched initiatives to support its implementation. One example is IntelSPECT, an AI-based system that analyses customer reviews and feedback about restaurants and integrates this information into our smart inspection system.

“Using AI, the system identifies terms and references related to food poisoning, food safety concerns and potential non-compliance. It then analyses the information based on risk and priority, helping us identify areas that require greater attention.”

The system is designed to translate consumer feedback into actionable regulatory intelligence. Critical risks can trigger immediate enforcement or inspection action, while less serious concerns can be recorded for scheduled investigations.

Restaurants can also be engaged through Dubai Municipality's DM Checked platform to communicate concerns and undertake corrective measures. By tracking complaints and recurring patterns over time, inspectors can identify possible root causes and intervene before isolated problems develop into more serious food safety incidents.

Cameras to help restaurants fix problems before inspectors arrive

In another significant development, Dubai Municipality plans to deploy cameras across restaurant premises to collect relevant operational data. The technology is expected to give authorities greater visibility into food safety practices and allow businesses to address shortcomings before an inspection takes place.

The initiative signals a shift towards preventive monitoring, where potential problems can be identified and corrected without necessarily waiting for a physical inspection or regulatory action.

Rafee said the municipality was exploring several AI-based solutions to strengthen this approach.

“This means we are shifting from a reactive approach to inspections to a more proactive one. This is one of the AI-based systems we are working on. We also have other initiatives in the pipeline. Cameras will be deployed across restaurant premises to collect relevant data, enabling corrective action to be taken even before an inspector visits the premises or considers issuing any fines.”

The technology-led approach is expected to complement existing inspection procedures rather than replace them, with consumer feedback and operational data helping inspectors make more informed decisions about where intervention is needed.

Food imports: Higher-risk products face more frequent testing

Alongside restaurant inspections, Dubai Municipality is also strengthening its risk-based approach to food imports, given the emirate's role as a major gateway for food entering the UAE.

Dubai receives around 10 million tonnes of food products, with an estimated 80 to 90 per cent of the UAE's food imports passing through its ports. Authorities therefore apply inspection procedures across entry points, including seaports and airports, with requirements varying according to the nature of the products.

Dry food, fresh produce and chilled items, for instance, are assessed against different technical guidelines and standards, reflecting their varying storage, handling and safety requirements.

Rafee said the municipality's Food Import and Re-export System (FIRS) uses a risk-based model to determine the level of scrutiny required for different products and importers.

“Dubai receives around 10 million tonnes of different food products, with approximately 80 to 90 per cent of food entering the UAE coming through Dubai's ports. We have very stringent food inspection procedures across all entry points, whether sea ports or airports.

“The applicable regulations and standards vary depending on the type of product. Dry food, fresh produce and chilled products, for instance, are subject to different standards. We have technical guidelines and standards in place to regulate these products.”

Under FIRS, the risk profile of individual food products is assessed alongside the importing company's compliance history. This allows authorities to direct more sampling and laboratory testing towards consignments that pose a higher potential risk, rather than applying the same level of scrutiny across all imports.

The frequency of testing is adjusted as the risk profile changes, with closer monitoring continuing until the risk reduces and remains at an acceptable level.

“Our FIRS (Food Import and Re-export System) is also based on a risk-based model. The risk profile of each product, along with the compliance record of the importing company, is factored into the system.

“When the risk level is higher, the frequency of sampling and testing increases. This continues until the risk is brought down and maintained at a balanced level.”