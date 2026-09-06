Dubai restaurant Tandoor Tina to close permanently on September 8

Tandoor Tina is preparing to say goodbye, with just "one last naan" to serve.

The Dubai restaurant announced on Sunday that it will permanently close its doors on September 8, bringing an end to a five-year run of “spice, smoke and good times”. The restaurant did not provide a reason for the closure.

For five years, Tandoor Tina’s tables have been filled with long lunches, dinners over drinks and late-night stories, creating memories for guests who came through its doors. In a heartfelt farewell, the restaurant thanked its guests for every meal, drink and story shared along the way.

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"Tina’s travels end here. But not before one last chit & chaat. See you at the table," the restaurant wrote in a post on Instagram.

Tandoor Tina opened in January 2022 at the 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, becoming part of Dubai’s dining scene over the past five years.

Khaleej Times has reached out to Tandoor Tina’s management for comment and further details.