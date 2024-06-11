Dubai: Residents to get air-conditioned parking boxes in new luxury tower

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

Exclusive private air-conditioned parking boxes with their own EV charging stations are what await residents of a newly announced luxury residence in the UAE. The ICONIC Tower, which will be the tallest structure in Dubai Internet City when completed, will fuse design and technology to ensure that its parking spaces can be converted into a lounge as well.

"Our climate-controlled parking solutions offer VIP parking boxes with air conditioning, personalised access, and EV charging stations," Diana Nilipovscaia, CEO at MERED, the developer behind Iconic Tower, told Khaleej Times. "Tenants can access their parking boxes using a remote or access card."

The parking spaces are directly connected to the lift lobby, providing a seamless, temperature-controlled transition from car to home. "This minimises dust accumulation, protects the car from humidity, and maintains a comfortable internal temperature, especially during summer," Nilipovscaia said.

"Additionally, these spaces offer a garage living experience with entertainment options like televisions, music, and game consoles, ensuring both vehicle and resident comfort."

The parking structure has been designed by Italian brand Pininfarina, renowned for designing some of the world’s most legendary cars like Ferrari and Maserati. True to its style, the design house has given sporty aesthetics to the parking spaces that will feature premium metallic and wooden finishes.

First point of contact

Given that parking is often the first point of contact for tenants, and often relegated to a secondary or back-of-house space, the design team at the ICONIC Tower wanted to make this initial encounter a reflection of the residential experience as a whole. As Nilipovscaia explained, "Parking is the first arrival encounter for our tenants, so we paid attention to every aspect influencing this experience."

Diana Nilipovscaia

Nilipovscaia emphasised the design and aesthetic elements, noting Pininfarina's distinctive automotive design inspiration. "The sporty minimalistic looks and elegant metallic champagne finishes reflect the opulent interior of the apartments, ensuring a cohesive palette and meticulously detailed aesthetic."

Added to the luxurious atmosphere, the parking spaces' ceiling lighting resembles a high-end car showroom, enhancing the overall premium experience for tenants.

Catering to car lovers