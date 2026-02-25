Dubai residents may soon be able to book air taxi rides through Uber app

Dubai residents may soon be able to book air taxis through the Uber app, with all-electric aerial rides appearing alongside regular transport options.

Riders will simply need to enter their destination in search bar. If the trip qualifies, an air taxi option will appear alongside regular ride choices. With a single tap, the system will connect and book every part of the trip, including premium car pickup, the flight, and the final drop-off.

The electric air taxi is designed to carry up to four passengers and will be flown by a certified commercial pilot. The cabin features comfortable seating and large windows, offering panoramic views of the city from every seat.

The aircraft uses six tilting propellers that allow it to take off vertically before transitioning into forward flight. It can travel at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour and has a range of up to 100 miles on a single charge.

Designed specifically for urban environments, the aircraft includes multiple levels of redundancy to enhance safety and has an acoustic profile engineered to blend into the ambient sounds of city streets.

The first passenger flights are expected to begin later this year in Dubai, marking a major milestone in efforts to bring multi-modal transportation to cities around the world.

The collaboration builds on years of work aimed at integrating air mobility into everyday transport systems, allowing riders to move between ground and air travel through a single booking experience.