When will Eid Al Adha begin? Dubai residents invited to moon sighting event

UAE residents and families can now be a part of a public crescent moon-sighting event for Dhul Hijjah. The Dubai Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (IACAD) has invited community members to the crescent-spotting event, offering a rare opportunity to observe the traditional process that determines the start of Islamic months.

The community event, titled ‘Crescent Observation of Dhul Hijjah’, will be held on Sunday, May 17, at Jebel Nazwa, from 5pm until after sunset. Jebel Nazwa is a 200-meter-high mountain and protected conservation area located near the Dubai-Hatta highway, bordering Sharjah and Dubai. Residents are invited to attend the event, which is open to all community members.

Organisers said the initiative aims to connect people with the religious and scientific methods of moon sighting that play a key role in marking important dates in the Hijri calendar, including the start of Dhul Hijjah and the Hajj season. According to IACAD, the event will let participants witness the crescent-moon observation up close and learn how Islamic rulings and astronomical calculations combine to confirm the start of lunar months.

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When will Eid Al Adha begin?

This sighting will determine the official start of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, and confirm key dates such as Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha. In the UAE, the dates are expected to set the stage for an extended public holiday. This will give residents a long 6-day or 9-day break to mark the festive period with family and community gatherings.

According to the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha in the UAE. This means that the Arafah Day, the most important part of the Hajj journey and a day with major spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide, will fall on Tuesday, May 26. Monday, May 18, is expected to mark the first day of Dhul Hijjah.

Moon sighting is an important practice across the Islamic world, where specialised committees and observatories work together to confirm the start of each Hijri month based on both visual observation and astronomical data.