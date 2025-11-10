Dubai residents can help shape the city's future through new community initiative

Dubai residents can play a part in planning the future of the city through a new initiative launched by the Dubai Municipality (DM). The Future Signals programme allows residents to offer comments and feedback on city development as well as suggest new amenities that should be added.

“It is an opportunity for us to engage the community to understand their needs when designing the city,” said Khulood Mustafawi, future foresight specialist at DM. “It has been recently rolled out, and residents can submit their suggestions and comments on the Dubai Municipality WhatsApp channel."

She added that residents can also submit their photographs and report along with the request for amenities on Whatsapp. She was speaking on the sidelines of the Urban Future Week that began in Dubai on Monday. Held at Museum of the Future (MOTF), the event welcomed thought leaders, officials, and decision-makers and participants from around the world and highlighted how innovation is transforming urban governance in the face of digital and climate transitions.

AI-based initiative

Speaking about the Future Signals programme during the inauguration of the event, Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of DM said that the initiative will be a social monitoring programme.

“Shaping the future is a joint responsibility,” he said. "With the Future Signals programme, we are calling on people to monitor their surroundings and notify us."

Khulood added that the initiative will also have artificial intelligence (AI) built into it. "So, for example, if we notice on the cameras that people are gathering informally in certain areas, it tells us there’s a need for a public park there,” she said. “In some places, we see men turning empty parking lots into cricket fields. That shows us we should build proper sports facilities in those areas. This programme will help Dubai develop as a city that truly understands and meets the needs of its residents.”

Waste management

The event also put a spotlight on the newly launched initiative Circle Dubai, which aims to cut the waste generated by the emirate. According to Mohammed AlNuaimi, senior waste management engineer at DM, the biggest challenge is to get people to change their behaviours and get them to do waste segregation at the source.

“We will be conducting awareness programmes targeting households, including house helpers, to teach them how to sort waste into recyclable or non-recyclable materials,” he said. “For example, many people don't realise that disposable plates and glasses are usually not recyclable because they are usually contaminated with food. There’s a lot of education to be done. We will also be targeting schools to teach students.”

He added that this year, Global Village will feature segregated waste bins for the first time. “In different areas, there will be two, three, and even four separate bins throughout the destination,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for visitors to start practicing waste segregation right at the source.”