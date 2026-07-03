Nearly 99% of Dubai residents feel safe walking at night, survey finds

When you step out at night in Dubai, do you think twice? Statistics say perhaps not.

Nearly 99 per cent of Dubai residents say they feel safe while walking alone at night, according to a survey. The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre conducted this survey in cooperation with the UAE's Ministry of Interior.

The survey results, shared by Dubai Police, found that residents of the emirate feel a high level of safety. Here are the results:

Security - quality of life index: 98.2%

Daytime safety perception index: 99.9%

Feeling of safety while walking at night: 98.7%

Public confidence in police stations: 96.2%

The high level of confidence displayed by residents in the authorities' competence spans across emirates.

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Recently, Sharjah too, revealed similar results of a survey it conducted recorded a high public safety satisfaction rate, with residents reporting they feel 99.7 per cent safe in 2025, according to the emirate's Police force.

The data comes from a survey conducted by the Department of Statistics and Community Development, which also revealed high levels of trust in law enforcement. Residents feel about 99 per cent trust in the police to maintain safety and stability across Sharjah.