Dubai: Residents evacuated as fire breaks out in building

UAE21 hours ago
A fire that broke out in a residential building in Dubai has been brought under control, authorities have said.
The fire broke out on the seventh and eighth floors of the building in Al Muraqqabat on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters arrived at the site within five minutes and evacuated the building’s residents. The blaze was put out around 11am.
No casualties were reported, the Dubai Civil Defence said.
The site has been handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigations.
