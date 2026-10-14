‘Can’t wait to hop on’: Dubai residents hope driverless pods will cut commute times

For Syed M, a resident of Al Barsha and a executive at a resort on Bluewaters Island, the difficult part of the commute begins after he gets off public transport.

Sometimes, he walks around 20 minutes from the tram station to his workplace, using the pedestrian bridge that connects Bluewaters Island from JBR.

“I walk for around 20 minutes from the tram station to the hotel where I work at Bluewaters. In winter, it is manageable, but during summer the heat makes it unbearable," said Syed.

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"We have company transport, but if I miss it, I have to wait for the bus from Jebel Ali Metro Station, sometimes for around 30 minutes. or the other option is cab or walking."

That is why Syed said he is looking forward to trying the driverless pods now being tested on Bluewaters.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has launched a four-week trial of the Dubai Glydways system at Bluewaters. The small, electric driverless pods run on dedicated guideways and are meant to help people complete the final part of a journey between public transport stations and homes, offices or attractions.

For Hassan, who works in Business Bay, a last-mile option is badly needed because of the large number of offices in the area.

“Business Bay needs a last-mile solution because there are so many offices here. The buses going to Business Bay Metro Station are often full, especially during busy hours."

"If these pods keep moving continuously, people can get from point A to point B faster without waiting for a crowded bus or taking a taxi,” said Hassan.

Business Bay is among the areas RTA is studying for possible future pod routes, along with Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Festival City and Mohammed bin Rashid City. A proposed 2.8km route linking National Paints Metro Station and Bluewaters is also under study.

Sameed, a sales executive at a store at Dubai Festival City mall, who lives in Sharjah, said he normally travels in a car lift. Missing it makes his journey much longer.

He then takes the Metro to Emirates Metro Station and catches a bus to Dubai Festival City. "It takes more time and becomes difficult. If there is a Metro station here in the future and pods can take us directly to the mall, it will be very helpful.”

Dubai Festival City is set to get a Metro station as part of the Blue Line, expected to open in 2029. Until then, the area remains dependent on buses, taxis and private transport for much of the journey from the nearest Metro stations.

RTA has said the Bluewaters trial will assess whether the system can provide safe and reliable journeys and be integrated with Dubai’s existing transport network, particularly for first- and last-mile travel.

For commuters, the benefit is straightforward: fewer long walks in the heat, less time waiting for a bus, and a simpler way to get from the Metro to work or home.