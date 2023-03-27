Dubai resident's Dh22,500 sofa impaled on lamppost after flying off terrace

The flyaway furniture gained unexpected social media attention after the incident and the owner now plans to auction it for charity

Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023

You must have read about flying carpets in Arabian tales, but have you ever heard of a flying sofa? Dubai resident James Penny recently found himself at the centre of a bizarre story when a gust of wind sent his brand new £5,000 (Dh22,530) rattan sofa on an unexpected journey, something straight out of a fairytale.

It all began when the sofa flew off his 10th-floor penthouse terrace in Leeds, West Yorkshire, and ended up impaled by a lamppost spike 100 metres away. Pictures of the sofa quickly went viral on social media, with someone advertising it for free on Facebook Marketplace.

Penny, the managing director of Morgan King Recruitment Group, was attending a meeting at Jumeirah Village Circle on January 15 when a friend sent him a picture of his flyaway patio furniture with the message, “Is this yours?”

“I rubbed my eyes in disbelief. Of course, it was my sofa. I recognised it instantly because I had bought it just a few weeks back,” the British expat told Khaleej Times. “It still beats me how it flew such a long distance and ended up on a lamppost. That said, I am glad it didn’t fall on a passerby.”

After the local council retrieved the sofa from the post using a crane, Penny discovered it had a massive hole. Despite this, the social media attention surrounding the flyaway couch has been overwhelming, with people contacting Penny through Instagram to ask if it was for sale.

Realising the sofa had gained unexpected celebrity status, Penny has decided to put it up for auction and donate the proceeds to a UK charity that supports homeless people. "I am getting a new one from the insurance company anyways. This flying sofa has already given me a story of a lifetime," Penny said.

