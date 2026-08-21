High electricity, water bill? How Dubai residents can use tool to manage consumption

Dubai residents who have been paying high elecricity and water consumption bills can use this tool to manage their usage.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) is offering a Smart Living initiative in which residents can view billing details, explore tariff slabs and monitor their usage trends on a daily, weekly and monthly basis to help monitor their consumption patterns.

The same dashboard also offers a Consumption Assessment Tool. Customers only need to answer a few questions regarding their consumption habits, property characteristics, number of occupants and the electrical appliances used in their home, to begin using it.

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This survey allows them to manage their consumption by monitoring how their daily choices influence electricity and water use.

It also helps identify ways to improve efficiency and adopt more sustainable practices.

Upon completing the survey, customers receive a detailed report outlining their household consumption profile, along with tailored recommendations and practical guidelines designed to improve consumption efficiency based on the characteristics of their home.

Dewa also offers a service to help customers quickly detect potential leaks, called the High Water Usage Alert service. Customers get instant notifications of unusual increases in consumption, helping them take prompt action to repair leaks and reduce water loss.

The 'Away Mode' feature, is another useful element that sends regular consumption reports and alerts through email on a daily or weekly basis, allowing customers to detect unusual consumption patterns while away from home.