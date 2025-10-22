Video: After Diwali fireworks, 3 Dubai residents clean up streets in Al Mankhool

When everybody in Al Mankhool slept after two nights of festivities, three good Samaritans got to work, cleaning up the neighbourhood littered with the remains of Diwali fireworks.

After 1am on October 22, Dubai resident Nish Shewak and his friend Yug came together to clean the area. A passerby, Adil, joined the duo, and they began sweeping the streets around the Al Mankhool Mosque. They collected fireworks debris, including cardboard tubes, plastic wrappers, and burnt shells left behind after the celebration.

“When I returned home around 3am on October 21, I saw the streets covered with waste,” Nish said. “I had visited my friend's place after watching the fireworks with my neighbours, and by the time I came back, there was litter all over the area.”

Disturbed by the mess, Nish decided to take action and reached out on social media. "I posted a Story on Instagram saying I would be cleaning the streets in the evening and invited others to join me,” he said. “I went to bed around 5am, and when I woke up, I was shocked, everything was already spotless. Dubai Municipality had cleared it all by 7am."

The speed at which the city’s Civic body cleaned up the area surprised him. “It was amazing to see how quickly the authorities responded. I felt proud, but at the same time, I still wanted to do my part.”

That chance came the next night. “The Diwali celebrations continued on October 21. More fireworks, more waste,” said Nish. “So Yug and I decided that even if it’s late, we will clean it this time.”

Equipped with a broom and garbage bags, the friends began cleaning after midnight. “We didn’t want to wait for anyone. It was quiet, and we just started sweeping near the mosque,” he said.

While they were at it, Adil noticed what they were doing and joined in. “He was just passing by and said — 'Let me help you'. Together, we cleaned the area for more than 2 hours,” said Nish.

Watch the three clean up the area:

For Nish, it was never about making a big show of it. “These are things that we all use and leave behind. Fireworks are fun, but the trash stays there unless someone picks it up. We just wanted to do what we could,” he said.

Nish said he hopes more people think twice before littering after celebrations. “Festivals are about happiness and togetherness, not leaving behind waste. If each of us takes a few minutes to clean, it makes a big difference,” he said.

The three men wrapped up their work close to 3am. By morning, the ground and lanes near Al Mankhool Mosque looked spotless again.