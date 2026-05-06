'Huge difference': Dubai residents hope Blue Line will save them up to 40 mins of daily travel

For thousands of residents living in suburbs along the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line, daily commutes that now stretch beyond an hour each way could become shorter and easier once the line is operational, with construction of the new route now underway.

Currently many residents from areas such as International City, Warsan and Dubai Silicon Oasis said that they spend over an hour travelling to work during peak periods, whether by car, bus or a combination of public transport.

For Awais Ahmed, a Pakistani expat living in International City and working in DIFC, the day starts early. “I usually take a feeder bus like the 310 to Centrepoint Metro Station. That itself takes around 20 to 25 minutes, sometimes more if I miss one,” he said. “From there, I take the Red Line across multiple stations. In total, it takes me around one and a half hours to reach office.”

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The journey is not always predictable. “Some days the bus is full, some days you wait longer. Even inside the Metro, peak hours are very crowded,” he added. “If the Blue Line gives a more direct route, even saving 30 to 40 minutes will make a huge difference.”

Hamam Elsharif, an Egyptian resident of Dubai Silicon Oasis who works in Jebel Ali, mostly drives but occasionally uses public transport. “Driving takes about an hour if traffic is normal, but during peak hours on Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed in Zayed Road, it can easily go beyond that,” he said. “If I take public transport, it becomes longer because I have to combine bus and Metro, with waiting time in between.”

“Right now, there is no simple route. You keep switching. If the Blue Line connects these areas better, I will definitely use it more. It will save time and reduce the stress of daily driving.”

For Faiz Dawood, an Indian businessman who lives in Warsan and owns a business in Deira, congestion is the main challenge. “Sometimes I carpool, sometimes I take buses like 20A from the International City side,” he said. “Even though the distance is not very long, traffic near Ras Al Khor and Deira slows everything down.”

He said reaching work on time is often unpredictable. “It can take anywhere between 45 minutes to over an hour. Parking is also difficult in Deira,” he added. “If Metro becomes a practical option from here, I will definitely switch. It will make things much easier.”

Residents said that beyond reducing travel time, the new line could make their daily routines more reliable. Currently, journeys often depend on traffic conditions, signal delays and waiting time for buses, making it difficult to plan the day.

The reactions come after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the UAE, announced the launch of the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, which is expected to reduce traffic congestion across the city by up to 20 per cent.

As more residents shift from cars and buses to the Metro, fewer vehicles on the road could ease pressure on key routes such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Ras Al Khor Road.

For commuters, even small time savings could change daily life. “Right now, we plan everything around traffic,” he said. “If the Metro makes the journey faster and smoother, it will make a big difference to our routine.”