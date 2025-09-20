Meet Dubai resident who pushed for safety upgrades after deaths of community cats

When two cats were run over within just 24 hours in her gated community in Dubai, Chiku Singh knew she had to act. Instead of simply mourning the loss, she decided to act — reaching out to the community developer to push for changes that would make the neighbourhood safer, especially for cats.

The community listened, and the response was swift. New speed bumps were installed, the speed limit was lowered to 20kmph, and a police camera was added at the main entry road.

“It broke my heart to see two cats killed so suddenly on the streets where we live. These animals are part of our community, they have names, and many of us feed and care for them every day,” said Chiku, who has over 25 years of experience in animal welfare and has spent years rescuing and supporting stray animals.

“When I reached out, I wasn’t sure what to expect. But the developer acted quickly, and these steps have already made a difference,” she told Khaleej Times. “For me, this was never just about the cats. Slowing down traffic makes the whole community safer — for children playing outside, for families walking their dogs, and for the strays who share our streets.”

Chiku and other residents have long worked to stabilise the cat population, running trap-neuter-return (TNR) programmes out of their own pockets and setting up feeding stations away from roads. But reckless driving inside gated communities has remained a threat.

“What happened here shows that one voice can make a difference. I hope other communities in Dubai can see this as a model, because with small changes we can prevent many tragedies,” she added.

She recalled one case that has stayed with her — a two-week-old kitten she named Twinkle, who was left for dead after a hit-and-run. “I saw the driver speed away and I didn’t have a carrier on me, so I put her in a small plastic bag and rushed her to the vet. Had I been half an hour later, she probably would not have survived,” she said.

Twinkle had internal bleeding, lung damage, and eye trauma that affected its eyesight and oxygen levels, but thanks to weeks of syringe feeding and care, it survived — and was eventually adopted into the same community.

“She was one of the very lucky ones. Many others crawl away and die in pain, never found. Drivers almost never stop, they simply drive off, leaving the animals to suffer,” she said.

Digital solutions for adoption

During summer months, when families leave the UAE for long holidays, the number of pets left behind rises sharply. Some are handed over to clinics or shelters, but many are simply abandoned on the streets. Pet welfare grouprs warn that the problem grows worse each year, placing enormous strain on residents and volunteer groups who spend their time and money to care for strays.

Alongside community-led efforts, animal activists in the UAE are also turning to technology to reduce abandonment and encourage responsible pet ownership. One example is Bearlot’s Furry Friends (BFF), a mobile app that reimagines adoption, fostering, and everyday pet parenting. The app connects adopters with rescue organisations, offers a digital “Pawfile” to track vet visits and vaccinations, and even includes an AI assistant for personalised pet advice.

“We started Bearlot’s Furry Friends because we believe every animal deserves more than survival. They deserve healing, second chances, and a family to call their own,” said BFF CEO Raneem Al Jaghoub. “We want to inspire a wider conversation about how rescues’ futures can be rewritten through community, compassion, and innovation.”

Meanwhile, BFF COO Raya Al Jaghoub added: “The rescue scene in the UAE faces ongoing challenges, with overwhelmed organisations and countless animals in need of homes. BFF offers a technology-driven solution to connect people, rescues, and communities to improve animal welfare nationwide.”

In Abu Dhabi, residents are advised to contact the Centre of Waste Management on hotline 800555 if they encounter strays. Dubai Municipality runs veterinary clinics where stray animals can be taken, although officials have previously confirmed that residents who feed strays can be fined for doing so.