Dubai resident launches innovative app for expectant mothers

Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 6:27 PM

During her pregnancy days, Alina Polyakova struggled to find credible and reliable information online to clear the doubts in her mind. It was then that an idea was born to launch an app to empower women with professional care, guidance, and community engagement throughout their fertility, pregnancy, and motherhood journey. And thus ‘Mamahood’ – a femtech app was created.

Alina told Khaleej Times that Mamahood is a comprehensive health advisory platform for women that goes beyond just being a pregnancy app. The solution has a range of health-tracking tools, including menstrual and pregnancy, educational content by healthcare professionals, and a community engagement for women to connect and receive support from fellow mothers and healthcare advisers.

Before creating this app, Alina, now a mother of two children, felt overwhelmed by the conflicting information on Google and the lack of community engagement.

“I knew there had to be a better way for women to access the information and support they need during the most important time of their lives, and that’s how the idea for Mamahood was born,” Alina, founder of the app, said.

Standout feature

One of Mamahood’s standout features is a round-the-clock safe and secure live chat that connects women with licensed health advisers for personalised guidance where they can discreetly and anonymously share their concerns and symptoms to make timely decisions.

Alina Polyakova

“Studies show that many pregnant women in the Mena region hesitate to contact healthcare professionals outside of regular office hours due to cultural and social factors, which can lead to increased anxiety and pregnancy-related complications. Our on-demand 24/7 live chat aims to give women easy access to health advice and act as a preventive tool to make an informed decision on time throughout their motherhood journey.”

Mamahood’s community feature includes private messaging and open discussions, which allows women to connect, ask questions, and share experiences to get the support they need during their journey.

Ovulation, pregnancy, and baby growth tracking

“To further enhance our users’ experience, Mamahood offers ovulation, pregnancy, and baby growth tracking, a Resource Hub with articles verified and written by healthcare professionals, and the ability to book at-home lab tests, including fertility, polycystic ovary syndrome, hair fall investigation, and children’s allergy tests,” Alina said and pointed out that the app is being constantly improved based on user feedback.

Mamahood has a network of almost 50 licensed health advisers who speak multiple languages, including English, Arabic, Hindi, German, French, Spanish, and more.

“Our advisers comprise general practitioners, obstetricians, gynaecologists, family medicine practitioners, physiotherapists, and other healthcare professionals. Currently we only onboard UAE-based professionals practicing in facilities across the country. Our list of health advisers is continually growing, and we plan to incorporate fertility experts in the near future.”

In addition to healthcare professionals, the app connects women with prenatal and postnatal support experts such as doulas, emotional well-being coaches, lactation consultants, and paediatric sleep coaches.

Those who benefitted

And there are several women who have already benefited from the app, especially the live chat service.

“As a new mother, the live chat feature on Mamahood has been a lifesaver. I’ve had so many questions about breastfeeding, sleep, and infant care, and the advisers have been incredibly helpful in answering them all. I appreciate that I can get support whenever I need it, without having to wait for an appointment or worry about rearranging my day,” said Kate Mogylevska, a new mom.

Elmira F., a mama-to-be, noted: “I feel like I have a community of support and helpful resources at my fingertips. I would recommend it to any woman in a heartbeat.”

Vanali Dsouza, an aspiring mom, termed the live chat feature as a “game changer” for her.

“Whenever I have a question or concern, I can easily connect with a health adviser for advice instantly. It's such a relief to have a professional ‘in your pocket’ to turn to, especially when I feel overwhelmed or unsure about what to do.”

Femtech focusing on women’s health

Femtech is a term for products, software and services using technology to focus on women’s health issues. According to Frost & Sullivan, femtech is projected to reach a market size of $50 billion by 2025 because of increased demand for digital health solutions and a growing focus on women’s health. Despite positive growth trends, investment in the femtech industry is lacking. Amid challenges, Alina remains committed to providing women with step-by-step guidance to navigate their motherhood journey.

“We recognise the importance of digital health solutions in preventive healthcare measures, particularly since 70 per cent of medical appointments can be effectively conducted through remote virtual consultations. We believe that by continuing to innovate and provide high-quality, personalised services, we can make a difference in the lives of women in the region.”

