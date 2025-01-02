Dubai resident kicks off New Year with Dh1-million win after buying Big Ticket to 'test luck'

Born and raised in the Emirates and a proud resident of UAE, Georgina George started her 2025 on a blockbuster note — she won Dh1 million in the final Millionaire e-Draw of the year, joining Big Ticket’s list of winners.

The 46-year-old banker, originally from Kerala, resides in Dubai with her husband and children. Her journey with Big Ticket began five years ago, when she purchased tickets almost monthly from her colleagues.

However, the ticket that changed her life was a spontaneous purchase made alongside her husband, simply to test their luck.

Georgina said, "Like many winners, my initial reaction was pure disbelief. To be honest, I wasn’t entirely familiar with Richard’s voice, so my first thought was that it might be a scam. But as reality sank in, the overwhelming joy and excitement took over.

"I plan to reinvest the winnings and put them toward my kids' higher education. This victory has filled me with optimism and has encouraged me to continue participating in Big Ticket draws."

Georgina George

Play for Dh25-million prize

