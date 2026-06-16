38-year-old Dubai resident dies while playing cricket; parents fly in for burial

Hundreds of community members, relatives and friends gathered at Al Qusais Cemetery after Asr prayers on Monday to bid farewell to Mohammed Safwan Shanu, a 38-year-old Dubai resident who collapsed during a routine cricket match. His parents had travelled from India to attend the final rites of their son.

A native of Bhatkal in the Indian state of Karnataka, Safwan had built a life in the UAE over the past 15 years. He leaves behind his wife, three sons and a daughter born just four months ago. His elder brother lives in Dubai and is working at a private firm.

Friends said that Safwan had spent Saturday evening at Dubai's Waterfront Market buying fish and groceries before preparing for the weekly Sunday morning cricket game, a ritual he had followed for years with close friends.

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Hours later, at around 7.10am on Sunday, Safwan collapsed on the pitch while batting during the match. Players rushed to his aid and immediately called an ambulance.

“We play cricket every Sunday morning and this had become our routine for years,” said Safwan’s close friend Nabeel Karikal, who was with him on the field.

“On Saturday evening, we had gone to the Waterfront Market to buy fish and groceries. He was perfectly fine. The next morning, we even travelled together in the same car to the ground and everything was normal.”

According to Nabeel, Safwan suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness while batting. “We immediately called for an ambulance. CPR was performed and he was rushed to hospital. We later came to know that doctors had declared him dead on arrival,” he said.

The sudden death of the known cricketer in the community drew hundreds of wellwishers and friends to the funeral at Al Qusais Cemetery.

Safwan moved to Dubai nearly 15 years ago and worked for a private firm for around eight years before starting his own business. “Outside work, cricket remained one of his greatest passions,” said Nabeel.

Muniri Atiqur Rahman, leader of Nawayath community in Dubai who had known Safwan since childhood, said that the 38 year old was remembered as much for his character as for his cricketing achievements.

"Safwan had a rare ability to make everyone feel like family. His humility, sincerity and warmth earned him a place in the hearts of everyone who knew him," said Rahman.

"He never allowed relationships to weaken. Whether with elders, friends or younger people, Safwan treated everyone with warmth and respect," he added.

Safwan had been leading teams and captained for some cricket team in the UAE and had won many player of the match and tournaments awards over the years, according to his friends.

Fellow cricketer Mohtasim Jakti, who had known Safwan since childhood, described him as one of the finest batsmen to emerge from their hometown. “In Bhatkal, cricket is not just a sport, it is a matter of pride and is played in almost every street,” he said.

“We grew up playing together long before entering league cricket. Safwan was gifted with talent and was a well-known batsman in Dubai's cricketing circle. This is a huge loss for our community,” added Jakti.

As news of Safwan's death reached India, his parents immediately expressed a desire to travel to Dubai for the funeral. However, they did not have visas.

Relatives Hifzur Rahman Halwaldar and Abrar Qazi, who helped coordinate the parents travel to the UAE, said they had to expedite the visa process and complete documentation quickly to bring them to Dubai.

“As soon as the family was informed, Safwan’s parents wanted to come to Dubai. But they did not have visas. We had to arrange the visas quickly, book tickets and bring them here so they could attend their son's final rites,” he said.

Friends remember Safwan not just for his achievements on the cricket field, but also for his warm nature and love for the game that had shaped much of his life.

“Cricket remained an inseparable part of his life, from the streets of Bhatkal to the grounds of Dubai,” said Jakti.