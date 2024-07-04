Dubai residency visa renewal: Expats can now complete medical test at home

July is a summer month with rising temperatures due to the spread of thermal lows, particularly from the India monsoon low pressure system
Are you one of those who are quite busy and don't have the time to go for a medical test for your residency visa renewal process? Fret not.
Expats in Dubai can have their medical test done in the comforts of their homes. VFS Global and AMH have launched the 'Medical Examination Doorstep service' which enables expats with a UAE residence visa in Dubai to do their medical without visiting a designated medical centre.
The Medical Examination Doorstep service will be available as a premium offering through VFS Global. This service caters specifically to Category A visa holders seeking to renew their residency visas.
It is an optional add-on to the standard medical examination services provided at the centres.
The collaboration is keeping with the Emirates Health Services’ (EHS) vision on expansion of services.
Customers can book their medical examination appointments directly from their homes or offices through an online or offline process.
“We are delighted to extend our partnership with AMH to introduce the Medical Examination Doorstep service. This initiative aligns perfectly with VFS Global's commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences and reflects the EHS' vision for a more accessible and convenient healthcare system. We believe this service will be a valuable addition for expat residents in Dubai and other emirates seeking to renew their visas," Atul Marwah, Chief Operating Officer for Medical Services and Special Projects at VFS Global, said.
Meanwhile, Buthaina A. Khoory – CEO at AMH, said: “We are excited to build on our existing partnership with VFS Global on this innovative Medical Examination Doorstep service. This extension of our collaboration streamlines the medical examination process for expat visa holders, allowing them to conveniently complete this requirement from the comfort of their homes or offices. This aligns with AMH's commitment to providing accessible and efficient healthcare solutions."
VFS Global operates two physical Medical Examination Centres for EHS, located in Ibn Battuta Mall and Dragon Mart 2.
