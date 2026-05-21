Dubai renames street as Sheikh Zayed Farm Street; here's why the site is important

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has renamed Al Faghi Street in Al Khawaneej Sheikh Zayed Farm Street, honouring a key site linked to the founding of the UAE and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The new name recognises the historical significance of Sheikh Zayed Farm, where the father of the nation stayed nearly two weeks in March 1971 and held meetings with the Rulers of the Emirates during the early stages of the Union.

According to the RTA, those discussions became a milestone that paved the way for the signing of the Union Agreement and Constitution later that year.

The announcement was made by the RTA in collaboration with the Dubai Road Naming Committee. The authority said the move follows President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s declaration naming Sheikh Zayed Farm as the UAE’s third union site alongside Union House and Arqoob Al Sedira.

RTA said the renaming reflects Dubai’s efforts to preserve and commemorate national sites of historical and cultural importance, while linking roads and urban landmarks to places that represent the country’s history and development journey.

The authority added that the new street name also strengthens national identity and helps preserve the UAE’s historical legacy in the minds of future generations.

Today, Sheikh Zayed Farm is regarded as one of the UAE’s most important national landmarks for its close association with the Union's journey and its historical symbolism. The site also carries social and cultural significance, reflecting the values of unity, authenticity and vision established by the Founding Fathers in building the nation.