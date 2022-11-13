Dubai: Remember rescued pregnant cat from viral video? Her kitten now stars in meeting between UAE Rulers

Cherylene Gamba Kabag expressed her gratitude for receiving the distinction, adding that it gave her great pride
A cat that appears in a video of a meeting between the UAE President and Vice-President is going viral for all the right reasons. In the video, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, can be seen petting the cat as he discusses important matters of the state with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai:
The kitten seen in the video has an already-famous mum who featured in another viral video.
Back in August 2021, the cat — which was pregnant then — was saved as it fell off a second-floor balcony in Deira. In the video, the cat is seen dangling from the balcony. A group of three men quickly takes position below with a bedsheet spread out as a safety net. The cat falls into the bedsheet, possibly saving her life. The men then pat her as she walks away unharmed.
Sheikh Mohammed had shared the video, seeking public help to locate the four “unsung heroes”.
On finding them, the Dubai Ruler gave them Dh50,000 each.
It looks like the rescued cat and her kittens have a free reign at Al Marmoom Rest House.
