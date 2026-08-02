Dubai residents to get regulated gardening services on Careem from September

Dubai residents will be able to avail gardening services from September this year through the Careem app with the launch of the new ‘Al Freej Gardener’ initiative.

Announced on August 2, it will ensure residents get access to qualified and licensed professionals via one regulated platform, while reinforcing security and safety standards across Dubai’s neighbourhoods.

A collaboration between Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, with Careem, the initiative will regulate requests for gardening services in residential areas through specialised agricultural maintenance companies offering service packages.

Services will include home gardening, regular maintenance, irrigation system installation and maintenance, and agricultural consultancy.

Neighbourhood security and safety

After its launch, Dubai Police will carry out awareness and field campaigns across residential areas to strengthen understanding of relevant preventive measures and procedures.

This will support the regulation of gardening services, enhance security and public safety, and contribute to a safe residential environment.

Meanwhile, the GDRFA will be in charge of providing guidance on visa and permit requirements for gardening professionals, in order to avoid any irregular practices and promote legal compliance.

Dubai Municipality on the other hand will ensure sustainable gardening practices are observed throughout these neighbourhoods with its training and awareness programmes.

How does it work?

The Careem platform will require participating gardeners and service providers to comply with applicable laws and regulations.

It will also support awareness and relevant security and safety requirements while encouraging the adoption of regulated digital gardening services.

Throughout the registration and qualification process, the delivery app will coordinate with the participating companies in order to get started on the digital platform.

It will also provide customers with services required to deliver a safe, reliable and accessible customer experience.