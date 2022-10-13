Dubai: Region’s largest run for women to return next month

Registrations for the run are under way, with slots already filling up and will close at 11.59 pm on November 6

Photo: Dubai Media Office

By Web Desk Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 11:03 AM

The ninth edition of the Dubai Women's Run will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022 on Bluewaters Island.

The run, which is the largest race of its kind for women in the region, is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council. The event has garnered the attention of many celebrities, including famous Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who has confirmed his support for the event.

This year’s iteration , organised by Plan b Group in collaboration with the UAE Athletics Federation and Dubai Sports Council, is expected to witness over 6,000 women from all walks of life take part in the 10km and 5km race, as well as a 3km fun run/walk.

The run was first introduced in 2010 but is returning for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

The event is open to women and girls from the ages of 12. Children between the ages of 8 and 12 can also take part if accompanied by an adult.

The Dubai Women’s Run celebrates the zeal & zest of women in the region, embodying their enduring spirit. Over the years it has grown, attracting not only local and regional but international participation as well.

Participants this year can soak in views of Dubai’s skyline and the Arabian Gulf at 7am as they run across Bluewaters Island, home to some of the city’s most original retail concepts and attractions, including Ain Dubai.

Other family-friendly entertainment activities will take place alongside the event. These include cultural performances, children’s activities, and a DJ to energise the atmosphere throughout the event.

Registrations for the run are under way, with slots already filling up with women from all walks of life, different age groups, and multicultural backgrounds. The registration fee starts from Dh100 and will close at 11.59 pm on November 6, 2022.

Dr Harmeek Singh, Chairman and Founder of Plan b Group, said, “Being a part of the ninth edition is an achievement for Plan B and speaks volumes for Dubai, which has been the frontrunner for equality.”

Fawzia Faridoon, Manager of Women Sports Development at Dubai Sports Council, added that runners from the national team will participate as well.

ALSO READ: