Dubai records 4 deaths and 55 injuries from red light violations in 2026

Since the start of 2026, Dubai has recorded 41 road accidents caused by red light violations, resulting in four deaths and 55 injuries, as Dubai Police warned motorists about the dangers of breaking traffic rules.

A top Dubai Police official also identified key causes of the violation, including rushing to save time, mobile phone distractions while driving, trying to cross an intersection at the last moment before the signal turns red, and misjudging speed and distance.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stressed that running a red light is among the most dangerous traffic violations, posing a serious threat to drivers, passengers, and other road users.

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He said how red light violations lead to severe collisions, particularly at busy intersections where vehicles are moving from multiple directions simultaneously, causing serious injuries and loss of life. According to him, the reported statistics reflect the significant risks of noncompliance with road safety regulations.

Brigadier Bin Suwaidan emphasised that seconds can lead to a tragic accident that permanently changes the lives of innocent people. He noted that traffic signals regulate traffic flow, ensure road safety, and maintain smooth movement across the road network. He pointed out that breaking this rule is not merely a legal violation but a reckless act that endangers others' lives.

He urged motorists to comply with traffic signals, gradually reduce speed when approaching intersections, maintain a safe following distance, stay focused while driving, and avoid crossing on an amber light when it is safe to stop. He added that following these practices protects lives and reduces traffic accidents.

Brigadier Bin Suwaidan further highlighted Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to enhance road safety through intensified awareness campaigns, increased traffic enforcement, and the use of smart technologies and advanced monitoring systems to detect dangerous violations.

Red light violation in Dubai

Dubai Police urged motorists to be responsible and remain vigilant, prioritising their own safety and that of others. The authority reminded that stopping at a red light is not a matter of choice but a legal obligation and a civilised behaviour that protects lives and strengthens community safety.

Jumping a red light in Dubai carries a penalty of a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, and a 30-day vehicle impoundment. Motorists must also pay a Dh50,000 impoundment release fee to retrieve their confiscated vehicle, under amendments strictly enforced by Dubai Police.

Anyone found responsible for causing a person's death in a road accident faces imprisonment and a fine of at least Dh50,000. However, the punishment is tougher if the fatal crash occurs while committing serious violations, such as jumping a red light. In such cases, the offender faces a minimum of one year in jail and a fine of at least Dh100,000, or either of the two penalties.