Dubai: Recovered addict helps police arrest drug dealers

After battling addiction for 9 years, the young man is now helping friends and loved ones recover

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 4:15 PM

A recovered drug addict helped the Dubai Police arrest “many” dealers who promoted narcotics among the youth. The young man also volunteered to help other addicts shake off the habit, starting from his household.

According to the police, he encouraged his friends and family members to seek help and commit to periodic testing. He helped his elder sister, who recently started using drugs after getting addicted to prescription medicines.

The youth has now found happiness in marriage and family after nine years of “suffering under the influence of the narcotic substances”, the police said.

This came as the police hosted a three-day campaign to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The young man’s story was narrated as the General Department of Anti-Narcotics shared inspiring stories of recovering addicts.

Addiction at 19

Brigadier Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, said the youth started using drugs at the age of 19. He was introduced to the ugly world of narcotics by his two brothers. All three were arrested in 2014. He volunteered to get listed for periodic testing after he was given a second chance.

"However, he did not commit for long and started using all sorts of substances again and gained 10 criminal records of use and possession over the years," Brig Hareb said.

9-year battle against drugs

The young man spent “nine painful years” of his life seeking treatment, relapsing, and getting arrested for drug abuse and possession. “Yet, he did not give up hope in himself and continuously asked for rehabilitation and psychological support over and over again at the Hemaya International Centre,” said Brig Hareb.

"Every time he felt vulnerable and feared relapsing, he sheltered himself in the support system of the Hemaya International Centre without hesitation, believing that the Dubai Police’s doors are always open to whoever has the will to recover.”

By 2019, the young man showed “a strong commitment and self-discipline”.

New start

To support and empower the young man, the Hemaya International Centre responded to his request to issue a certificate of completion of the periodic testing.

“He found a suitable job to get his life straight, got married and got the stability that he had always wanted. We are glad that he never stopped communicating with the specialists at the centre and considered them his second family,” Brig Hareb added.

